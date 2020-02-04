Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

M*A*S*H type TV Show Network CBS Genre War,

Medical,

Comedy

Gene Reynolds, the award-winning co-creator and producer of the television series M*A*S*H, died Monday in Burbank, Calif. He was 96.

Reynolds served as president of the Directors Guild of America from 1993 to 1997, and the organization paid tribute in a statement released Tuesday.

“Gene’s influence on the modern Directors Guild of America was significant and lasting,” said current president Thomas Schlamme. “During his two terms as President, he dedicated himself to making the Guild more inclusive – broadening the leadership base, encouraging younger members to take leadership positions, strengthening ties between feature directors, pushing the industry to do better on diversity and working to modify DGA agreements so that filmmakers with low budgets could benefit from DGA membership. Gene’s commitment to the Guild lasted long after his presidency ended, regularly attending Board and Western Directors Council meetings, and never hesitating to share his thoughts. He was passionate about this Guild, spirited in his beliefs and dedicated until the end.”

Along with Larry Gelbart, Reynolds created CBS’ M*A*S*H, which was adapted from the 1970 film of the same name. The dark comedy, which ran from 1972 to 1983, followed army doctors stationed in South Korea during the Korean War. Starring Alan Alda, Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit, and more, it went on to become the most famous of the M*A*S*H franchise and it was hailed as one of the most successful TV series of all time.

Reynolds was heavily involved with the show, producing 120 of 256 total episodes, writing 11, and directing 24.

Around the same period, Reynolds created the CBS drama series Lou Grant, along with James L. Brooks and Allan Burns. The third spin-off of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and starring Edward Asner, Lou Grant ran from 1977 to 1982. Reynolds produced 22 episodes of the show, wrote five, and directed 11.

Reynolds originally started out as a child actor before serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. Born in Cleveland in 1923, he made his film debut in a 1934 Our Gang short, and later appeared in movies like In Old Chicago (1937), Boys Town (1938), The Country Girl (1954), and more. He was also featured on TV shows such as I Love Lucy, Whirlybirds, and Hallmark Hall of Fame.

He co-created the Western Tales of Wells Fargo in 1957, and he wrote and directed numerous episodes during the show’s five-year run. Reynolds also had directing credits on Leave It to Beaver, The Andy Griffith Show, Hogan’s Heroes, and more.

Reynolds was noted for producing and directing content loaded with both humor and social commentary, from the anti-war themes on M*A*S*H, to tackling topics including racism and women’s rights on the drama series Room 222.

Throughout his career, Reynolds garnered 24 Emmy Award nominations, winning six, including for Outstanding Comedy Series for his work on M*A*S*H and twice for Outstanding Drama Series for Lou Grant. He won his first Primetime Emmy in 1970 as a producer for Room 222. In 1993, Reynolds was honored with the DGA’s Robert B. Aldrich Achievement Award for extraordinary service to the guild.

Related content: