Madame Tussauds removes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waxworks from royal family exhibit

Well, that didn’t take very long.

According to CNN, London’s Madame Tussauds Museum has removed the waxworks of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from its Royal Family set just a day after the couple announced that that they are taking a step back as senior members of the Windsor clan.

“Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement. “From today, Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

The couple’s waxworks in the New York branch of Madame Tussaud’s will also be separated from the main royal family exhibit. “To reflect the announcement we will be moving the popular figures to another area in the attraction upon their return to Madame Tussauds New York,” Brittany Williams, a spokesperson from Madame Tussauds New York, said in a statement. “We look forward to spending more time with the couple in North America and we will continue to watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

On Wednesday, the couple also announced that they intended to split their time between Britain and North America.

You can see images of the royal family waxwork exhibit, both with and without Meghan and Harry, below.

Image zoom Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

