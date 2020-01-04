Pink donates half a million dollars to Australian bushfire relief: 'I am totally devastated'

Pink is doing her part to help out with the devastating wildfires currently terrorizing Australia.

On Saturday, the singer – whose extremely large Australian fanbase resulted in her 2013 The Truth About Love Tour becoming the most successful solo female artist tour in the country’s history – announced on Instagram that she is donating half a million dollars to aid with the bushfire relief.

Image zoom Mike Marsland/WireImage

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink writes. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Pink also shared a list of local fire stations and their donation pages to encourage more people to donate as well.

Since the bushfires sparked in September, the devastating crisis in Australia has killed at least 23 people, and the destruction has claimed more than 1,200 homes and millions of acres. Experts predict that almost half a billion animals have died, and the conditions continue to worsen.

Related content: