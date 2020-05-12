In honor of the graduating class of 2020, EW has joined forces with stars — many famous for playing iconic high school characters — for a new video series called Graduation Speech in 60 Seconds. Think a commencement ceremony, minus the sweltering sun, uncomfortable seats, and long-winded speeches, all from the comfort of your couch.

The lineup starts with American Pie's Alyson Hannigan on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on EW's Twitter and Instagram accounts. Other participants include Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Say Anything's Ione Skye, and Mark Foster of Foster the People, who's set to sing an original song written with the graduating class in mind.

Hannigan played the quirky but lovable Michelle in the 1999 high school comedy American Pie alongside Jason Biggs and Chris Klein. She also played bookish teen Willow in fan-favorite Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Dever played Amy in Olivia Wilde's coming-of-age comedy Booksmart in 2019. Along with costar Beanie Feldstein, she showed the world that almost anything can be fixed with a good, spontaneous breakdance.

Thirty years ago, Skye played Diane Court in 1989's Say Anything, opposite John Cusack. If you've ever seen someone play a boombox outside your window in an attempt to connect romantically, let it be known Skye was the one who had to deal with that situation first. A true trailblazer.

Skye's Diane capped off her senior year with a speech to her classmates, announcing that despite being really good at school, the future scared her. Feldstein's Molly had a similar speech in Booksmart, in which she says, "You're all great. Don't let college f--- it up."

You can follow along with your fellow classmates with the hashtag #EW60SecondGraduation.

