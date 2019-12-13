Colin Firth and wife of 22 years split almost 2 years after affair and stalking scandal

Colin Firth and his wife Livia Firth have split, PEOPLE can confirm.

“Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children,” reps for the pair tell PEOPLE in a statement. “They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The announcement comes almost two years since the actor, 59, and Livia revealed that she had a relationship with another man while the two were briefly separated.

The pair were most recently photographed together in September, while attending the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during the Milan Fashion Week. They share sons Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16.

In March 2018, the pair revealed that Livia had a relationship with an Italian journalist while she and Colin, 59, were briefly separated between 2015 and 2016.

In the Italian court case, Livia, who married the Oscar winner in 1997, claimed journalist Marco Brancaccia, 55, was stalking her after their 11-month relationship ended in 2016. He has denied the accusations.

“A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate,” the Firths said in a statement in early March. “During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

In 2017, police opened up an investigation against Brancaccia after Livia filed a report in Italy accusing him of launching “a frightening campaign of harassment,” which he denied.

“The reality is that Livia and I have known each other since we were youths, then in 2015-2016 we had an 11-month love affair,” Brancaccia told PEOPLE. “After it ended in June 2016 I never called her again. I did send her two WhatsApp messages, one happy birthday [text message] and an email to Colin, the latter which I truly regret.”

Brancaccia was officially charged with stalking in May after authorities found “abusive messages and emails” on Brancaccia’s phone during the investigation, U.K. outlet The Times previously reported.

The case was settled out of court in July 2018.

“In the best interests of their families, the parties have agreed a private settlement,” lawyers for both parties said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Therefore the parties have asked the court for a postponement of the preliminary hearing in order to formalize the agreement. From this point on, this agreement precludes any further public statement by any of the parties about this matter.”

Firth and Livia married in 1997 after first meeting on the 1996 set of the BBC drama Nostromo. The two later moved to the Italian region of Umbria and welcomed two sons. Firth has since become an Italian citizen.

