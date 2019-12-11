Jack Burns, child actor and ballet dancer, dies at 14

Young ballet star and actor Jack Burns has died at age 14.

Burns was found dead at his home in Greenock, Inverclyde in Scotland on Dec. 1, according to Metro UK. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but police told the UK news outlet that they are not treating it as suspicious.

Burns appeared in the British miniseries In Plain Sight and One of Us (the latter released on Netflix with the title Retribution) and studied at the Elite Academy of Dance, a classical ballet school in Greenock.

Image zoom Elite Academy of Dance- Greenocks Royal Academy Classical Ballet School/Facebook

The Elite Academy posted a tribute to Burns on their Facebook page on Monday, writing, “It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much-loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December. Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012. We and all of Jack’s family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers.”

Burns is survived by his parents Karen and Robert as well as his brother Rory, who appeared on Outlander in 2014 and 2016, playing a young Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin).

