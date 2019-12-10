Andy Dick sentenced to 14 days in jail for sexual battery case, released after only 1 day

Image zoom Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Andy Dick has been sentenced to jail — but is already a free man.

The comedian, who has been embroiled in a sexual battery case, was recently sentenced to 14 days behind bars for two charges — one for sexual battery and one for simple battery, TMZ reports.

The sentencing came after Dick, 53, failed to serve his court-mandated community service, according to the outlet.

However, inmate records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department obtained by PEOPLE indicate that once the comedian reported to the Van Nuys Jail on Dec. 6, Dick was released just one day later on Dec. 7.

The reason for his release was reportedly due to overcrowding in the jail, according to TMZ.

A rep for Dick and a spokesperson at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The latest jail sentence comes more than a year after Dick was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery for allegedly groping a woman who passed him on the streets of Los Angeles.

At the time, TMZ reported that Dick allegedly squeezed the stranger’s backside twice and made lewd comments to her. Dick pleaded no contest and was given community service.

But that was far from the first time that the comedian was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior.

In October, Dick pleaded not guilty in court after being accused of groping an Uber driver in April 2018 and charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, the Los Angeles County District Attorney confirmed to PEOPLE.

The Uber driver who accused Dick claimed the comedian had reached over and grabbed his genitals during a car ride using the rideshare service, according to TMZ.

Dick’s attorney Daniel Kapelovitz denied the allegations in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, saying the “allegations against Andy Dick are completely baseless.”

Then in Oct. 2017, sources told The Hollywood Reporter in an article that the actor groped, kissed and licked people’s cheeks, as well as made sexual proposals, involving at least four people on the production of the independent feature Raising Buchanan.

THR also reported that Dick had been fired from the low-budget comedy Vampire Dad after similar accusations.

Dick responded to THR concerning the Raising Buchanan accusations, denying the groping claims. However, he confirmed that he did lick people.

“I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing,” he claimed. “I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people. I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals.”

He also admitted to THR that he propositioned people on set.

“Of course I’m going to proposition people,” Dick said. “I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”

The actor said that the different sexual climate in his youth makes him unsure of what the appropriate behavior is now.

“I don’t know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date,” the comedian said. “In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore. There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south.”

Dick added that he believes he angered his colleagues on the project by bringing up disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, with whom he made two films. “They were so incensed by what I was saying,” he said. “People are so sensitive.”

The comedian has also run into trouble in the past for similar incidents. In 2007, Dick was dragged off the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live by the host himself, after repeatedly touching Ivanka Trump — who appeared as a guest on the show the same night as Dick — live on the air.

