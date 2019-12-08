Steve Harvey mixes up Miss Universe contestants (again) and gets slammed for cartel joke

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Steve Harvey is back in hot water.

The Family Feud star is once again catching heat on social media for his Miss Universe hosting performance, this time for making a Colombian cartel joke and mixing up countries again at the competition in Atlanta on Sunday. This comes after his 2015 mistake at the same competition when he erroneously announced Miss Colombia as the winner when the crown actually belonged to Miss Philippines.

And it happened again? Why do always involve our country? 😔 #MissUniversePhilippines2019 #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/pdR8kwzp0E — J E F F R E Y 🎤 (@jepoydizon95) December 9, 2019

This time around, social media users slammed Harvey for a double whammy of mistakes. First, he caught flack for confusing Miss Philippines and Miss Malaysia during the costume contest segment. Harvey announced Miss Philippines as the winner but implied that the contestant standing next to him, Miss Malaysia, was wearing the winning dress. “This is it right here,” Harvey said, gesturing to Miss Malaysia, Shweta Sekhon.

“It’s not Philippines, it’s Malaysia,” Sekhon said, grabbing the mic from Harvey.

“Okay, well, let me explain something to you. I just read that in the teleprompter. Y’all got to quit doing this to me,” Harvey replied, addressing the show’s producers. “I can read, they said now, they’re trying to fix it now. See, this what they did to me back in 2015. Played me short like that. This is Malaysia. I really love this national costume of Malaysia. This is crazy.”

Harvey was correct in announcing that Miss Philippines won the costume competition, a representative for the Miss Universe Organization tells EW, adding Miss Malaysia wasn’t aware that Miss Philippines would be announced first and “jumped the gun” when Harvey started with that news.

Miss Universe also confirmed that Miss Philippines was the winner in a tweet, writing, “[Steve Harvey] had it right: Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados is the winner of the #MissUniverse2019 National Costume competition! Congratulations, Gazini.”

.@IAmSteveHarvey had it right: Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados is the winner of the #MissUniverse2019 National Costume competition! Congratulations, Gazini. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/L8DpAyNL9I — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 9, 2019

The second flub of the evening came when he called up Miss Colombia, Gabriela Tafur, and announced that she made the Top 20. In a nod to his 2015 mixup, Harvey made sure the audience saw that Colombia was the right country displayed on his card. When Tafur lightheartedly said she’s forgiven his mistake, Harvey responded, “You’ve forgiven me. They haven’t — the cartel, they’re not handling it the same way.”

Twitter was quick to blast Harvey for what many considered an insensitive joke. “Worst host ever @IAmSteveHarvey , absolutely disrespectful the joke of the ‘Cartels,'” Colombian entertainer Andrés Simón tweeted. “We are a great country full of good people and we don’t deserve that image anymore. Surprising how ignorant a host can be, recommend you to open a book once in a while. Joke [is] out of place!”

Worst host ever @IAmSteveHarvey , absolutely disrespectful the joke of the “Cartels”. We are a great country full of good people and we don’t deserve that image anymore. Surprising how ignorant a host can be, recommend you to open a book once in a while. Joke a out of place! — Andres Simon (@AndresSimon_) December 9, 2019

Why is Steve Harvey still hosting #MissUniverse2019? He’s making cartel jokes about Colombia. Mistaking Malaysia for the Philippines. It’s not funny. — Michelle Moreno-Silva (@MichelleMorenoo) December 9, 2019

I like how @IAmSteveHarvey makes a joke about the cartel to #MissColombia and then cut to her package and she’s like “I’m a lawyer and have been fighting violence in my country.” Get it girl. And Steve, sit down man. #MissUniverse — Spenser Wempe (@SpenserWempe) December 9, 2019

@MissUniverse The "joke" that Steve Harvey said two times about the colombian cartel, is disrespectful and xenophobic. He shouldn't be presenter never again and you need to make him excuse to the colombians!!! #MissUniverse2019 — Sonia #RealengaYNoMeVendo (@OrdenDivino) December 9, 2019

Due to his multi-year contract to host Miss America, Harvey has served as emcee of the global pageant every year since 2015. The winner of Miss Universe this year was Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.

Even outside of Miss Universe, Harvey has been criticized for making comments that many people found xenophobic and offensive. In 2017, the comedian and Family Feud host had to apologize after making a joke during a dating segment on his talk show that a book titled How to Date White Women: A Practical Guide for Asian Men would just be one page.

EW has reached out to representatives for Harvey and the Miss Universe competition.

Related content: