Jason Momoa apologizes to Chris Pratt after shaming plastic water bottle use

Aquaman has issued an apology to Star-Lord over that bit of water bottle shaming on social media.

Jason Momoa apologized to fellow action movie star Chris Pratt after some his words went viral earlier in the week.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Momoa posted an Instagram photo that showed Pratt posing with Momoa and his children. “BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do,” Momoa, 40, wrote. “I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen … I’m just very passionate about this single-use plastic epidemic. The plastic water bottles have to stop I hope u make a reusable water bottle for Amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them.”

Momoa added that he would send Pratt, 40, a case of Mananalu — a line of canned water the actor helped launch that seeks to be a more eco-friendly alternative to plastic bottles.

The back and forth was kicked off by Pratt’s Instagram post with the actor posing with a plastic water bottle while announcing a collaboration with Amazon. Momoa called it out: “Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle. No single use plastic. Come on.”

To which Pratt wrote back: “Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!! … If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands! I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

In April, Momoa posted a video about his canned water line in which he said: “I just want to do this to bring awareness because plastics are killing our planet and I think we have a solution … I don’t want to bitch about it, [but] there’s only one thing that will really help our planet and save our planet — as long as we recycle — and that’s aluminum … About 75 percent of all aluminum that’s ever been used is still in use today. And it’s 100 percent recyclable. You drink the can and in about 60 days, it’ll be back. 100 percent. Infinitely recyclable.”

Related content: