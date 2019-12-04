Image zoom Will Heath/NBC

Emma Stone is engaged!

The 31-year-old actress’ longtime boyfriend Dave McCary revealed the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a photo of the couple smiling excitedly as Stone showed off her new ring.

McCary, 34, simply captioned the post, “💕.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Stone and McCary, a segment director and writer for Saturday Night Live, had been dating for at least three months in October 2017.

The pair met when the Oscar-winning actress hosted SNL at the end of 2016 and starred in the sketch “Wells for Boys,” which McCary directed.

While Stone and McCary are relatively private about their romance, the duo have been spotted together multiple times and enjoyed a date night in New York City in April, heading out for dinner in the city after SNL rehearsals. Stone hosted the April 13 episode of the comedy sketch show.

For the outing, Stone sported a black shirt, black pants and a gray coat as McCary walked behind her in a jacket, hat and glasses.

The La La Land star also showed her support for McCary, a two-time Emmy nominee, when she attended the premiere of his feature directorial debut Brigsby Bear in July 2017.

Before dating McCary, Stone was in a relationship with Andrew Garfield, whom she split from in 2015 after almost four years of dating.

Stone and Garfield have remained supportive exes and friends since their breakup.

“There was no drama, they’ve been apart while working. They still care about each other,” a source previously told PEOPLE at the time of their split. “They still have love for one another. They are on good terms with each other and remain close.”

In May 2017, Stone visited the actor, 35, in London during a break from filming The Favourite while Garfield had been starring in the 25th-anniversary revival of Angels in America at the National Theatre.

