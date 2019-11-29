Jennifer Aniston celebrates Friendsgiving with Courteney Cox, Justin Theroux, and more

Image zoom Justin Theroux/ Instagram

The more the merrier!

Jennifer Aniston hosted her annual Friendsgiving dinner on Wednesday, spending quality time with many of her A-list friends, including Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Will Arnett, and her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Sharing an epic group selfie from the night on their “fakesgiving” celebration, Theroux, 48, wrote that he was “very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights.”

In the image, the former couple — who have remained close since splitting in early 2018 after two and a half years of marriage — stood beside a grinning Bateman, while the rest of the guests huddled together in the background.

Theroux went on to partially document a sweet toast Cox, 55, gave to their host.

“Jen, I love you so much,” Cox can be heard telling her fellow Friends alum, 50, before playfully reprimanding Theroux. “Justin, can you stop filming me?”

“I’m supposed to be recording toasts,” Theroux interjected, before joking about releasing “DVD commentary.”

Of course, the annual celebration also featured another very special guest: Aniston’s enchiladas!

One year after Kimmel, 52, jokingly recommended that the star cook Mexican food for her Friendsgiving celebration, the actress took him up on the challenge, posting a photo of herself putting the enchiladas into the oven on Instagram.

Showing her sense of humor, a second photo featured the label that went alongside the dish: “Jimmy’s F—ing Enchiladas.”

Although the menu item was partially a joke between friends, the enchiladas were a hit!

“I will say Jen… I loved that f*%king enchilada,” commented Cox.

The story behind the Friendsgiving enchiladas began during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! from December 2018. In the episode, Kimmel and Aniston discussed her 2018 Friendsgiving celebration — with which the talk show host jokingly admitted he had “a problem.”

“My problem with this holiday … is on Thanksgiving I cook a lot of stuff — the normal turkey, yams or sweet potatoes, the whole deal — but at your event we had all of those things,” he said. “So then I’m making the same thing everyone had the night before, again. So in essence, you turned my meal into leftovers.”

To fix the “problem,” Kimmel suggested that The Morning Show star make something else for her Friendsgiving instead.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Follows Ex-Husband Justin Theroux as She Joins Instagram — And He Responds!

“The reason we don’t have turkey the rest of the year is because it’s not that great,” he told Aniston, adding, “Maybe on Friendsgiving we could designate another special meal that we have that’s not turkey and not all of this stuff.”

Though Kimmel mused that Italian meatballs “would be a nice item to have,” he eventually settled on Mexican food as a suitable replacement for the classic Thanksgiving turkey.

“I know you love Mexican food — ‘Graciasgiving’ could be a nice thing for us,” he joked, adding, “If you start doing it, everyone will follow suit. Just like with your haircuts! Everyone gets the same hair.”

