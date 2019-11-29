Young Sheldon star protests with Jane Fonda, Paul Scheer arrested at D.C. event

Image zoom Jose Luis Magana/AP/Shutterstock

In case you’re already having buyer’s remorse about your Black Friday purchases, here’s some more fuel to the fire.

While you were shopping, Iain Armitage, star of CBS’ Young Sheldon and HBO’s Big Little Lies, was out protesting for climate change. The young actor joined Jane Fonda in her now weekly marches in Washington D.C. calling for Congress to act.

A video on “Fire Drill Fridays,” the official Twitter account of the weekly protests, showcased Fonda marching alongside Armitage on Friday, carrying a banner that read, “We Demand a Green New Deal.”

We are marching over to the US Capitol steps to put our bodies on the line for food justice, agriculture, a green new deal, and no new fossil fuels #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vgrDlDfR88 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) November 29, 2019

Armitage also shared a photo on his own Twitter account, showcasing him, Fonda, and other activists standing in front of the U.S. Capitol building. “Here we are! @Janefonda @FireDrillFriday,” he wrote as a caption. Fonda and Armitage worked together on the 2017 movie Our Souls at Night, in which he played her grandson, Jamie. Fonda’s real-life grandchildren, Malcolm and Viva, also joined the march on Friday.

Taking action can be a family affair this holiday season! @Janefonda is joined by her grandchildren Malcolm and Viva and her screen grandchild @IainLoveTheatre! #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VPMpmqeRCH — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) November 29, 2019

Armitage wasn’t the only buzzy name taking to the streets on Friday. Comedian Paul Scheer (Veep, The Good Place) also joined Fonda, adding him to the growing list of celebrities who’ve been arrested as part of the “Fire Drill Fridays.” Scheer was reportedly one of 38 total people arrested on Friday. He joins the likes of his wife, June Diane Raphel, Fonda’s onscreen daughter on Grace and Frankie, as well as Marg Helgenberger, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, and Catherine Keener.

Thank you, @paulscheer for fighting the fight of our lifetime and putting your body on the line at the US Capitol #FireDrillFriday🔥 pic.twitter.com/zAjRJzT1FN — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) November 29, 2019

Fonda avoided being taken into custody for the fourth week in a row. Despite being told that the Attorney General’s office won’t prosecute her case (she’s already been arrested four times for acts of civil disobedience), Fonda has chosen not to get arrested again until Dec. 20 in order to avoid jail time that would prevent her from continuing to lead the demonstrations.

In October, Fonda, 81, announced that she’d moved to Washington, D.C., to lead weekly protests at the U.S. Capitol, inspired by the work of indigenous people and young climate activists. The star has gathered scientists, economists, and people from communities impacted by climate change, as well as celebrity friends and colleagues to speak out about environmental issues.

Armitage spoke at today’s event, following in the footsteps of The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto, who spoke at last week’s demonstration.

Fonda has committed to hosting Fire Drill Friday events into early 2020.

