Diane Kruger is thankful this Thanksgiving for the two loves of her life: Norman Reedus and their daughter.

The 43-year-old actress shared a pair of photos to Instagram on Thursday in celebration of Thanksgiving, including a rare glimpse of her daughter, who Kruger held in her arms as they looked out over the ocean together.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one,” Kruger wrote in the caption.

The star added: “And how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand ♥️ from my family to yours Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🍁”

Kruger and Reedus, who went public with their relationship in 2017, welcomed their daughter last fall, but are extremely private and do not share details about her. The pair haven’t publicly announced her name or exact details of her birth. And while they will periodically include her in photos, the parents never show the little one’s face.

Kruger explained her hesitation to reveal details about her daughter — who she called her “everything” last month — on her Instagram Story in January.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” the National Treasure actress wrote.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” she continued. “Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal.”

“Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support,” Kruger concluded.

But being protective doesn’t stop the family of three from having fun and exploring the world together.

In July, the trio celebrated Kruger’s 43rd birthday in Paris, where they “had so much fun” together.

“She’s so big, it’s crazy. She’s teething … so the nights can be hard for her. She’s drooling all over,” the actress said afterwards on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “But she loves Paris. It’s the second time in her life she’s [visited] Paris.”

