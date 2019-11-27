Restauranteur Harry Morton died from heart attack and had coronary artery disease, family says

Harry Morton‘s family says that the restauranteur died after having a heart attack, though the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office still yet to confirm his official cause of death.

Harry, who died suddenly over the weekend at age 38, was suffering from a coronary artery disease — which is a narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries — and a “mildly enlarged heart,” his family spokesperson said in a statement to multiple outlets.

The family added in their statement that family friend and heart surgeon Dr. Kathy Magliato found that Morton “had calcification in three main arteries and suffered sudden cardiac death — an unexpected death caused by loss of heart function.”

The coroner’s office previously told PEOPLE that though an autopsy was completed on Monday, Harry’s cause of death had officially been deferred pending additional investigation. The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Tuesday.

Authorities said that there was no evidence of foul play in Harry’s death. A source added that Morton’s younger brother, Matthew, was the one who found the business owner unresponsive in his Beverly Hills home on Saturday.

Harry, perhaps best known for founding the trendy Pink Taco chain, comes from a long line of restaurant owners.

His father, Peter Morton, is the co-founder of Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels, while his grandfather, Arnie Morton, founded Morton’s The Steakhouse.

Pink Taco — which has locations across the country, including in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Las Vegas — issued a statement about Harry’s death shortly after the news broke.

“We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco. Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous,” the restaurant said in a statement. “Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

In addition to the Mexican restaurant chain, Harry formerly owned the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood, which Johnny Depp once was a co-owner of as well, and was an investor in nightclub Beacher’s Madhouse.

In addition to his restaurant business acumen, Harry was also known for being romantically linked with several A-list celebrities, including Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Aniston.