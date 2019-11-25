Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito crash a wedding while promoting Jumanji in Mexico

A wedding party got two unforgettable surprise guests this weekend when Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito showed up for the festivities unannounced.

While in town to promote their new film, the Jumanji: The Next Level costars crashed a wedding reception in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — and fortunately for us, they captured the whole thing on video.

“I’ve never crashed a wedding, but with Devito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE,” Johnson captioned an epic clip of the stunt on Instagram. After the odd couple was recognized by the delighted bride, groom, and guests, they performed a duet of Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable.”

Image zoom Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Johnson described the thought process behind their appearance in his Instagram post. “We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios.”

The wedding party certainly seemed to enjoy the surprise, and Johnson was pleased with the all-around good vibes. “It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family.”

Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black are reuniting for director Jake Kasdan’s upcoming sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Welcome to the Jungle, which itself continued the story set forth by Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, and Kirsten Dunst in the original 1995 Jumanji film.

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the original cast of high schoolers — again inhabiting the digital bodies of adventurers inside the titular video game‘s playable avatars — return to Jumanji‘s pixelated environments in search of Spencer (Alex Wolff), who’s seemingly disappeared inside the game.

DeVito joins the cast as Spencer’s grandfather, who unexpectedly tags along with the kids as he takes over the body of Johnson’s Smolder Bravestone, while his close friend (Danny Glover) accidentally takes on Hart’s Franklin Finbar. Together, they face off against stampeding ostriches, crazed baboons, and one very hungry python as they welcome characters both new (Awkwafina) and familiar (Nick Jonas) into the fold.

