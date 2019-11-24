Image zoom John Shearer/WireImage

Hollywood restauranteur Harry Morton has been found dead at his Beverly Hills home. The 38-year-old was discovered unresponsive on Saturday afternoon by his younger brother Matthew, People has confirmed.

Paramedics responded but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later transported to the coroner’s office where an autopsy is pending. There was no evidence of foul play reported.

Harry, who is the son of Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels co-founder Peter Morton, founded the Mexican food restaurant Pink Taco when he was just 18-years-old. The brand later expanded into a chain with locations all over the United States including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston.

“We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco. Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous,” said Pink Taco spokesperson. “Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Harry later became the owner of the legendary Viper Room in 2008, 15 years after the death of actor River Phoenix on the sidewalk outside the property.

His grandfather Arnie Morton famously founded Morton’s Steakhouse in Chicago in 1978. Harry’s half-sister Domino Harvey, whose life was portrayed in the film Domino, died of a drug overdose in 2005.

Harry had strong ties to Hollywood throughout his life. Outside of his business dealings, he famously dated Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and Demi Moore.

He famously purchased the Beverly Hills house owned by Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, earlier this year for a whopping $25 million. TMZ, who first reported the news, confirms this was not the property his body was recovered from.

