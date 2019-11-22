This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause split after 2 years of marriage

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Hartley have split after two years of marriage, PEOPLE confirms.

Hartley cited irreconcilable differences are the reason for their divorce, according to documents filed Friday and obtained by PEOPLE. The This Is Us star listed the date of separation as July 8, 2019. However, the pair attended the Emmy Awards together on Sept. 22, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Match in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, and a Hollywood Reporter-sponsored pre-Golden Globes party on Nov. 14.

Reps for Hartley and Stause have yet to comment.

According to a source close to the couple, Hartley and Stause have “been having trouble for a while.”

Hartley and Stause tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch on Oct. 28, 2017 — four years to the day after they met.

Hartley was previously married to soap star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012. The couple still has joint physical custody of their daughter, Isabella, 15.

Though they met in passing early on in their careers, sparks flew when one of Stause’s Days of Our Lives castmates, who was a pal of Hartley’s, introduced them.

“We met up at a concert and talked all night,” the actor told PEOPLE in 2017. “I drove her home and called the next day. We haven’t been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’”

“The next day I texted my friend: ‘I found him,’” said Stause.

After more than two years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in July 2016. Fifteen months later, they tied the knot.

The couple exchanged handwritten vows in front of 75 of their closest family and friends in a rustic and romantic ceremony. Stause stunned in a Monique Lhuillier gown, while Hartley oped for a black Brooks Brothers tux.

“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” Stause told PEOPLE once married.

Among the attendees at the ceremony were Hartley’s This Is Us costars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown.

