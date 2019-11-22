Diane Lane, Amber Valletta, and Piper Perabo arrested at D.C. climate protest

In the seventh week of her Fire Drill Fridays protests, actress and activist Jane Fonda once again avoided arrest in agreement with supporters, but the stars who did put their bodies on the line in pursuit of fast action on climate change by Congress passing the Green New Deal included a trio of well-known actresses.

Diane Lane, Amber Valletta, and Piper Perabo joined Fonda at this week’s protest in front of the U.S. Capitol Building before being arrested when the demonstration moved to the front of the Supreme Court.

Today’s 40 organizers, indigenous leaders, and activists along with celebrities like @PiperPerabo, @ambervalletta, and Diane Lane were arrested to make it clear: WATER CAN’T WAIT #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oSnYFR8D17 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) November 22, 2019

Actor Manny Jacinto, who was inspired to attend the protest after seeing his The Good Place costar Ted Danson get arrested last month, was also present Friday morning but avoided arrest.

This week’s demonstration focused on climate change’s threat to fresh water, with Fonda delivering a speech to the crowd that said, “At Standing Rock I heard the words ‘Water is life.’ Yet because of climate change, billions lack clean, safe water. If we don’t act, more than 5 billion could suffer serious water shortages and this, in turn, will drive unprecedented mass migration. It’s up to us to stand up now.”

With Fonda’s strong words top of mind, Lane was taken away chanting “Show up for climate.”

Diane Lane was just arrested. She is yelling “show up for climate” as she is taken to the police van #FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/bLmciGO9CW — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) November 22, 2019

Since Fonda, 81, announced in October that she’d moved to Washington, D.C., to lead weekly protests at the U.S. Capitol, inspired by the work of indigenous people and young climate activists, the star has gathered scientists, economists, people from communities impacted by climate change, and celebrity friends like her Grace and Frankie costars Sam Waterston and June Diane Raphael to speak out about environmental issues.

Although Fonda has been told the Brian Kim, the Deputy Attorney General for D.C., that the AG’s office will not prosecute her case (she was arrested four times during her acts of civil disobedience), Fonda has chosen not to be arrested again until Dec. 20 as to avoid jail time that would hinder her from leading the demonstrations.

She has committed to hosting Fire Drill Fridays into early 2020.

