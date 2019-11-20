Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, more join Oprah's 2020 tour

Oprah Winfrey is bringing a slew of celebrity friends on the road for her upcoming tour.

The global media leader announced Wednesday that nine special guests will join her on Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour, with a new celebrity interviewee set to take the stage for each date at arenas around the country.

Lady Gaga will kick off the tour with a one-on-one conversation with Winfrey on Jan. 4 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, with subsequent appearances by Tina Fey in St. Paul, MN, Amy Schumer in Charlotte, NC, Dwayne Johnson in Atlanta, GA, Michelle Obama in Brooklyn, NY, Tracee Ellis Ross in Dallas, TX, Kate Hudson in San Francisco, CA, Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, CA and Gayle King closing the tour on March 7 in Denver, CO.

According to a press release, Winfrey’s new tour will motivate audiences “to make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be” as they participate in an interactive morning session (following a pre-show dance party hosted by dance phenomenon Daybreak) involving workbook exercises and outlining a wellness action plan for the year. Emmy-winning choreographer and actress Julianne Hough will then kick off an afternoon session with a movement experience tied to her KINRGY method, while Winfrey will close the day by interviewing one of her celebrity guests.

Read on for a full list of Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour dates. Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, Jan. 4: Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center (Interview guest: Lady Gaga)

Saturday, Jan. 11: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center (Interview guest: Tina Fey)

Saturday, Jan. 18: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center (Interview guest: Amy Schumer)

Saturday, Jan. 25: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena (Interview guest: Dwayne Johnson)

Saturday, Feb. 8: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (Interview guest: Michelle Obama)

Saturday, Feb. 15: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (Interview guest: Tracee Ellis Ross)

Saturday, Feb. 22: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (Interview guest: Kate Hudson)

Saturday, Feb. 29: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum (Interview guest: Jennifer Lopez)

Saturday, March 7: Denver, CO – Pepsi Center (Interview guest: Gayle King)

