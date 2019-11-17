Kevin Hart shares post-car accident workout: 'I’m trying to reach new levels of greatness'

If he weren’t a comedian, Kevin Hart could be quite the motivational speaker.

Hart posted a video of his workout routine on Instagram on Sunday to show fans how he is “rebuilding” after a Sept. 1 car crash that resulted in Hart suffering major back injuries and having to undergo surgery.

“Rebuilding people….I’m not trying to get back to where I was…I’m trying to reach new levels of greatness….not for you guys tho…I’m trying to reach these new levels for MYSELF,” Hart captioned the video. “I want to inspire & motivate people to challenge themselves to be great. We all have greatness within…it’s up to us to tap into it.”

Hart continued, adding that “nobody knows what your [sic] are capable of more than YOU. I can’t wait to show ME the new levels that we are about to reach!!!! A positive mindset & positive outlook on life are all you need…….you just have to look for it. It’s a lifestyle….”

Hart was hospitalized after his car rolled into an embankment in Malibu Hills, Calif. As a passenger, he sustained major back injuries, as did the driver of the car. Following surgery, Hart was discharged 10 days after the crash to recover in a rehabilitation facility.

His attorney told EW that Hart will not be fully back to work until early 2020, except to promote his new movie Jumanji: The Next Level, which also stars Dwayne Johnson.

The comedian made his first major public appearance since the crash on Nov. 10 at the People’s Choice Awards. After winning the award for Comedy Act of 2019, Hart thanked his family in his acceptance speech on stage.

“First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don’t have to be here,” Hart said. “Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife and my kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me.”

