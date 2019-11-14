Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Pauline Kelley released from prison 6 years early

Image zoom Morgan Country Sheriff's Office

Wynonna Judd‘s daughter Grace Pauline Kelley has been released from prison.

After being sentenced to eight years in prison, Kelley, 23, was granted parole and was released from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary 6 years early on Nov. 8, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed to PEOPLE. Her sentence began on March 5, 2017.

Jail records show that Kelley’s current supervision status is “parole.” She will report to parole office P94F until her sentence ends on Sept. 22, 2024, the records show.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Kelley, whose father is Judd’s first husband Arch Kelley, was serving her sentence at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning. Her original release date Aug. 10, 2025, PEOPLE previously reported.

RELATED: Wynonna Judd’s Daughter, 22, Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison

Kelley was sentenced to eight years in prison for violating her probation stemming from a drug-related conviction in 2017. According to Radar Online, she left a court-mandated drug recovery program in Nov. 2017 and a warrant for her arrest was issued shortly after.

Months prior, in May 2017, she pled guilty to meth manufacture, delivery, sale and possession with intent in Williamson County Court. She was also charged with manufacturing and delivering meth in nearby Maury County but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession of meth.

Kelley was previously ordered to serve 11 months and 29 days in jail but the sentence was suspended and instead, her jail time was to be served on probation after 30 days in jail in March 2017 followed by 180 days in an in-house rehab program.

Kelley was first arrested on the drug charges in Dec. 2015.

RELATED: Wynonna Judd Meets with White House on Criminal Justice Reform After Daughter Was Sent Back to Prison

Amid her daughter’s legal troubles, Judd, 55, has become an activist for criminal justice reform.

Earlier this year, she reportedly met with White House officials about working on criminal justice reform, and she also works with the nonprofit Hope for Prisoners, which helps inmates re-enter the world after they’re released with the goal of lowering the recidivism rate.

Related content: