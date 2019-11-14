Aaron Carter shares photo from hospital: 'Mommas gonna take care of you'

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Aaron Carter shared that he is in the hospital, though he did not provide further details.

On Thursday, the singer, 31, posted a photo to Instagram of himself in a hospital bed at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Destin, Florida. He did not explain what caused his hospitalization, but reassured fans he was being looked after.

“Mommas gonna take care of you,” the post was captioned. PEOPLE has reached out for comment.

In September, Carter sat down with the hosts of The Doctors for a lengthy interview about his physical and mental health. While on the show, the singer opened up about his numerous mental health diagnoses and the long list of prescribed medications he has to take.

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive,” Carter said in the episode. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole.”

He even brought out a large bag of all of his prescription drugs to show host Dr. Travis Stork and co-host Dr. Judy Ho, giving them, and viewers, a visual scale of how many medications he has to take.

Later, the show revealed the results of his drug test, with Dr. Stork telling Carter that his “urine tested positive for marijuana, extended opiates, hydrocodone as an example, and benzodiazepine,” the last of which could be explained by one of the medications the singer had been prescribed to treat his multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia and acute anxiety.

Although Carter was initially shocked that he tested positive for opiates — maintaining that he hadn’t used any since 2017 when he checked himself into rehab — he remembered that he had been prescribed hydrocodone when he recently had work done on his teeth

“Oh no, no. I did. I got my teeth done, I got six crowns, so I had to take hydrocodone,” he recalled.

While on the show, Carter also opened up about his huffing addiction for the first time.

“It’s something that I’ve kept secret from the whole world until now,” he said, explaining he has to take Gabapentin and fish oil “to repair the serotonin receptors in my brain.”

The singer recalled that his sister Leslie, who died from an overdose in 2012, was the one who introduced him to huffing.

“Started when I was about 16,” he said, noting that he “didn’t really touch it until I was about 23, right after I did Dancing with the Stars. And I started going to Staples and Office Depot, and different places, buying it with cash so it wouldn’t be reported on receipts or anything like that, so no one could trace me.”

“I was huffing because I was really f— stupid and sad but this is really no excuse,” he said. “I was huffing because I’m a drug addict.”

“What it does to your body physiologically can be just as bad as drugs,” Dr. Stork remarked, adding, “you know how much it can mess you up.”

Carter went on to share that the last time he huffed was after he first went to rehab in 2017 — and that after he “relapsed immediately” he drove back to seek additional treatment.

“That’s my truth,” he said, adding that these days he’s “doing amazing.”

