John Legend named PEOPLE's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive

John Legend has an EGOT, but he’s adding another title to his resume: PEOPLE’S Sexiest Man Alive!

Image zoom James Dimmock/NBC

The multi-hyphenate performer has just been named as the 2019 Sexiest Man Alive. “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” Legend tells PEOPLE. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

While Legend being recognized as the Sexiest Man Alive is enough cause for celebration, it also means we’re in for some great viral memes from his wife, social media expert Chrissy Teigen. And she’s already killing it with her announcement via Twitter. “I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!!” Teigen wrote before roasting Legend by adding that it’s “all downhill from here.”

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

all downhill from here — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Last year, as the star and executive producer of NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Legend earned his first Emmy at the Creative Arts Awards — adding him to the short list of people who have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. He’s currently a coach on The Voice and his deluxe album, A Legendary Christmas, is available now.

Legend is now among the ranks of all the previous Sexiest Men Alive, including last year’s honoree Elba. Previous title holders include Blake Shelton, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, and Channing Tatum.

