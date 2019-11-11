Seinfeld actor Charles Levin's death ruled an accident

Image zoom Grants Pass Department of Public Safety

Seinfeld actor Charles Levin‘s cause of death has been revealed nearly four months after his remains were discovered in Southern Oregon.

The actor died from an accidental fall at the age of 70, according to USA Today. Suicide and foul play were ruled out, and the death was officially ruled an accident.

The actor was found dead in a remote area of Oregon on July 13 after he had officially been reported missing on July 8.

According to a police report obtained by USA Today, Levin was driving his car when we got lost and stranded near Cave Junction. His car was eventually discovered, disabled due to terrain four miles off the nearest asphalt road.

RELATED: Seinfeld Actor Charles Levin, 70, Believed Dead as Police Find Remains in Oregon

The car was completely stuck, though there was evidence around the front tires of attempts to free it. Levin’s pug, Boo Bear, was found deceased in the vehicle.

The actor’s body was eventually discovered at the bottom of a ravine.

Levin appeared in several TV shows from the 1970s to the 1990s, including Law & Order and the pilot episode of Golden Girls. On Seinfeld, Levin played an irritable mohel in the episode “The Bris,” which aired in 1993. Other credits included the Woody Allen film Annie Hall.