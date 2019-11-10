Kevin Hart makes first major appearance since car accident at People's Choice Awards

Kevin Hart gave a heartfelt speech thanking his supporters in his first public speaking appearance since his Sept. 1 car accident.

Robert Downey Jr. presented Hart with the Comedy Act of 2019 at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday. Hart walked out to a standing ovation from the crowd and Kanye West’s “Stronger.”

“First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don’t have to be here,” Kevin said. “Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife and my kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me.”

Then, thanking his fans, Hart said, “You have no idea the effect that you have on us as entertainers. Your energy, your support. It means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time.”

Hart was hospitalized after his car rolled into an embankment in Malibu Hills, Calif. As a passenger, Hart suffered major back injuries, as did the driver of the car. The other passenger did not sustain serious injuries, according to the police report.

Following surgery, Hart was discharged 10 days after the crash to recover in a rehabilitation facility. His attorney told EW that Hart will not be fully back to work until early 2020.

Hart previously shared an emotional video in October, detailing his recovery and newfound perspective on life.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart said in the Instagram video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

The comedian seemed to be in good spirits in a funny Halloween promo video for his new movie Jumanji: The Next Level, in which he pranked his costar Dwayne Johnson by dressing up as an old photo of the action star. The film also released a trailer on Oct. 31.

