William Wintersole, The Young and the Restless star, dies at 88

William Wintersole, who starred on The Young and the Restless from 1986 to 2011, died on Tuesday. He was 88.

“My beautiful father, William Wintersole, passed in the stealth of the night at age 88 Tuesday 11/5/19,” his daughter posted on Facebook Wednesday. “I’m so glad that I got to share him on my show with my listeners. As a Hollywood actor for 60 years, he touched many ppls lives. I did EVERYTHING I could for him..and that brings me peace. But alas…I miss him so. One love!”

Wintersole collected a lengthy TV resume over the course of his career. Besides portraying attorney Mitchell Sherman on The Young and the Restless, he also appeared on multiple episodes of Mission: Impossible, Emergency!, General Hospital, Robert Kennedy and His Times, The Secrets of Lake Success, and more. He also appeared on iconic TV series like I Dream of Jeannie, Kojak, Little House on the Prairie, Star Trek: The Original Series, and The Fugitive.

Born on July 30, 1931, in Portsmouth, Ohio, Wintersole’s entertainment career spanned 60 years. His first role was in the Marlo Brando film The Ugly American, in 1963, and he also shared the screen with Rock Hudson in 1966’s Seconds.

He is survived by his partner, Marlene Silverstein, two daughters, three granddaughters, and one great-granddaughter.