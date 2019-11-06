Ron Perlman files for divorce from Opal Stone, wife of 38 years

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Ron Perlman and his wife of almost four decades are calling it quits.

The Hellboy actor, 69, has filed for divorce from Opal Stone Perlman, PEOPLE confirms.

A representative for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ron listed their date of separation as May 10, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The outlet first reported the news.

The actor married Opal, a jewelry designer, on Valentine’s Day in 1981. The estranged couple has two children together: daughter Blake, 35, and son Brandon, 29. The last time the two were photographed together was in April 2018.

The news comes almost six months after Ron was photographed kissing his StartUp costar Allison Dunbar in late May.

A representative for Dunbar did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The last time the actor shared a photograph of Opal was in April 2018, when he regrammed a photo Blake shared of her mother from 1987.

“Sumthin my daughter posted. Whudisit throwback Tuesday or sumthin? Repost from @blake_perlman using @RepostRegramApp – #parents . . . c1987 🖤,” Perlman wrote in the caption.

In 2008, Perlman stepped out with his family for the premiere of Hellboy II: The Golden Army in Los Angeles where he, Opal and their children were photographed together.

