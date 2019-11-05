Kristen Stewart opens up about 'first love' Robert Pattinson: 'I thought that was it'

One thing’s for sure — Kristen Stewart has always been 100 percent Team Edward.

The former Twilight actress, 29, got nostalgic during her visit to The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, reflecting on her relationship with her leading man in the vampire franchise, Robert Pattinson. While assuring the coupling was not a publicity stunt, she referred to Pattinson as “the best.”

“We were together for years, that was my first [love],” she said.

Stewart — who’s currently dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer following a split from model Stella Maxwell — shared regrets from her time with Pattinson, including how their distaste for paparazzi prevented the couple from fully experiencing everyday romantic moments.

“… You deprive yourself of so many experiences,” Stewart said. “We didn’t walk down the street holding hands because we were like, ‘We don’t wanna give it to ’em.’ But then, we didn’t get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked.”

Now starring in the big screen spy adventure Charlie’s Angels, out Nov. 15, Stewart told Stern there was “nothing I could do” when it came to falling head over heels for Pattinson during their Twilight heyday. When the radio host asked Stewart whether she would’ve married Pattinson had he popped the question, she didn’t deny the idea.

“I wanted to … yeah,” she said, later adding, “I don’t know, I’m not a super-duper traditionalist, but at the same time … every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never really been the most casual person.”

In the October cover story for Harper’s Bazaar U.K., Stewart said that during her romance with Pattinson, she “did not have an example to go by.”

“So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours,’” she said.

Back in 2016, Stewart said excessive tabloid coverage of her relationship with Pattinson ultimately led to their breakup. The two first split in 2012 after a fling between Stewart and director Rupert Sanders made headlines, before reconciling shortly after and ultimately calling it quits in 2013.

“People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product,” she said at the time. “It wasn’t real life anymore and that was gross to me. It’s not that I want to hide who I am or hide anything I’m doing in my life. It’s that I don’t want to become a part of a story for entertainment value.”

There’s no bad blood from Pattinson’s perspective, either. The soon-to-be Batman actor, 33, told Esquire in 2014, “It’s just young people it’s normal! And honestly, who gives a s–––?”

