Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne and Cooper Hefner wed in courthouse ceremony

Congrats are in order for Cooper Hefner and Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne.

Playboy‘s former CCO and the actress took to their respective Instagram accounts on Monday to jointly share the news that they wed in a courthouse ceremony. The two plan to have a wedding with family and friends in the near future.

Image zoom Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

“Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier,” Hefner, who is the son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, captioned his post. “Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner.”

“I love you dearly and very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead,” he added. “I love you, Scarlett.”

Byrne, who is known for her role as Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter film series, shared a similar statement on her Instagram. “Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married,” she wrote. “We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family. I love you Cooper.”

“I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife,” Byrne added. “I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love.”

The longtime couple had been engaged since August 2015.

