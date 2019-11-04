Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp split after engagement: 'He didn't want to get married again'

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have called it quits one year after announcing their plans to wed, PEOPLE confirms.

Rumors swirled about the pair when the When Harry Met Sally actress, 57, was seen without her engagement ring from the rocker, 68, while recently attending the Governors Awards. She was spotted the next morning without the ring while running errands in Los Angeles.

“He didn’t want to get married again,” a source tells PEOPLE. (Mellencamp has been married three times before.)

“He loves her, but marriage never seemed to be a part of it,” the source continues. “It’s unclear how important a marriage was to Meg. But they spent a lot of time together and it’s too bad they split. They really got along so well together.”

Ryan recently opened up about her engagement for InStyle‘s 25th-anniversary special.

“Today I’m happy too. Yes, I’m going to get married at some point. But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace,” Ryan told the outlet.

The couple began dating in 2011, after Mellencamp ended his 18-year marriage to model Elaine Irwin, despite Ryan living in New York City with her daughter Daisy, and Mellencamp preferring to stay in his home state of Indiana.

The two called it quits in August 2014 primarily because of the long distance and Mellencamp dated Christie Brinkley for a year. Still, there was hope of a reconciliation. “I loved Meg Ryan,” the rocker told Howard Stern in 2017. “She hates me to death. I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody.”

In June 2017, the couple were photographed together at the Art Cliff Diner in Martha’s Vineyard. A month later, a source confirmed they had reconciled because “they have a bond.”

Though the two have always been ultra-private about their on and off-again relationship over the past seven years, they were happy to share the good news that they’re engaged in Nov. of last year.

“John and Meg are a great combination,” a source close to the rocker told PEOPLE at the time.

Added an entertainment insider: “They relate on many levels. John loves her intellect, personality and sense of humor. Meg is in awe of his talent.”

Mellencamp has five children, including two sons with Irwin. Ryan has been married once, to actor Dennis Quaid. They have one son, Jack Henry, 26.

