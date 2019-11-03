Supernatural star Jared Padalecki breaks silence for first time since arrest

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki is speaking out for the first time since his Oct. 27 arrest in Austin, Texas.

“I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon,” Padalecki tweeted Sunday night.

I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 3, 2019

The actor, 37, was taken into custody outside of Stereotype Bar early in the morning after allegedly striking two club employees, according to an official affidavit from the Travis County Clerk of the Court. Padalecki was released under a public recognizance bond later the same day, a representative for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to EW.

Records from the Travis County Clerk’s office obtained by EW show that Padalecki was charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury and public intoxication. The office confirmed the actor was charged $5,000 per each assault charge but no bond amount for the public intoxication was given.

In a video obtained by TMZ, which was first to report the arrest, a person believed to be the actor can be seen tussling with an unknown male on the sidewalk. A second clip shows the same individual speaking to officers while leaning on the hood of a vehicle, while a third clip features an unidentified person being taken into custody by police.

The affidavit confirmed Padalecki was held back by police after he put his hands on the chest of an investigating officer on the scene. He was also uncooperative with another officer during questioning.

After the arrest, Padalecki missed the Supernatural convention in Washington, D.C this weekend, with actors Alexander Calvert and Jake Abel stepping in to attend. Since 2005, Padalecki has starred alongside Jensen Ackles on the show, which is set to end with the 15th and final season that debuted Oct. 10. It was announced last month that Padalecki has signed on to star in an upcoming reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger.

The actor will have to go to court on Nov. 18 to face two charges of assault, according to new documents.

Rosy Cordero contributed additional reporting

