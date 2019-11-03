Evangeline Lilly 'lost' her hair — see her new buzzed look

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly is inviting fans to marvel at her new haircut.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star debuted a new ‘do on Instagram Sunday morning — a shaved look that’s previously been rocked by the likes of Anne Hathaway and Natalie Portman.

“Hello 🌏. It’s a BEAUTIFUL day,” she wrote alongside an image showcasing her new haircut and some statement earrings.

Lilly first rose to fame portraying Kate Austen on the hit ABC TV series Lost, and she’s since made a name for herself in blockbuster franchises like The Hobbit and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man films. The actress typically rocks longer brunette hair, and it’s been a distinctive part of many of her roles.

Representatives for Lilly did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for further information, including whether her new look is for a particular role.

Regardless, Lilly is embracing the look with her emphasis on the word “beautiful” in her post — and we couldn’t agree more.

