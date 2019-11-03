Onesie-wearing John Legend 'got wine drunk' and hilariously serenaded himself at Horror Nights

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

John Legend put on quite the show for one final Halloween celebration.

On Friday, the Grammy Award-winning singer, 40, decided to wear a very special costume, which was originally given to his wife Chrissy Teigen: a red onesie with his face on it.

“We went to @unistudios last night to do Horror Nights before they shut it down. Costume theme was onesies. We bought a few new ones and raided the closet too and found the perfect one for me to wear,” he wrote on Instagram. “Someone made Chrissy a onesie with my face on it and of course I had to wear it.”

Legend’s costume became even more hilarious when he “found a reluctant DJ” and decided to take the moment to pay tribute to a very special person in his life: himself.

the whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2019

In a hilarious clip posted on his own Instagram, Legend can be seen serenading himself with his classic love song “All of Me.” “All of me loves all of me” he sings acapella, as the crowd — including Teigen — bursts out laughing.

After making his way through most of the chorus, and praising his own “perfect imperfections,” Legend gives the crowd a wave and makes his way offstage. “It was a night,” he wrote on Instagram.

Giving a little more context on what led to the public serenade, Teigen, 33, claimed that her husband took the stage after having a few drinks.

“John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night,” she wrote on Twitter, adding that “the whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND.”

The previous day, the couple also wore coordinating costumes with their children, daughter Luna Simone, 3, and 17-month-old son Miles Theodore. While Teigen dressed as Maleficent, their daughter Luna was a “sleeping beauty fairy” and their son went as an owl from the film — only when it came time to take photos, he didn’t want to wear his whole costume.

“Miles is the owl from Sleeping Beauty but he refused to wear the owl head,” wrote Legend alongside a family photo.

Keeping the Halloween spirit alive, Legend also posted a photo over the weekend of the couple’s daughter trying on part of her mother’s costume.

In the smiling photo, Luna wore a black and white outfit, which matched perfectly with the pointed Maleficent headdress.

“Mini-Maleficent,” the proud dad appropriately captioned the snapshot.