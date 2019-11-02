Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You with this festive Funko Pop figurine

Image zoom James Devaney/WireImage

All we want for Christmas is…this Mariah Carey Funko Pop figurine.

Carey, whose 1994 Christmas single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is a holiday staple, has decided to grace us this year with a >curated holiday gift guide of Amazon products. Among the 27 products hand-picked by the iconic diva is this Funko Pop Rocks Christmas collectible figurine of the singer, dressed in the same outfit she wore on the cover of her classic 1994 Christmas album, Merry Christmas.

Buy it! Funko Pop Rocks: Music – Mariah Carey Christmas Collectible Figure, $7.12 (orig. $19.99) on amazon.com

The singer’s Mariah’s Must-Haves list, which includes a special deluxe edition of the singer’s Merry Christmas album, celebrates the 25th anniversary of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” (It has been the most streamed holiday single in the U.S. on Amazon Music for the past two years, according to the retailer.) Her gift guide perfectly matches up with Carey’s diva-ness: We can totally see Carey sipping out of these diamond-shaped drinking glasses after a long day, or doing her makeup in front of this Bluetooth-enabled LED vanity mirror.

You can shop Carey’s Funko Pop figurine on Amazon along with the rest of her gift guide right now. Like the gift that keeps giving, Carey will also be dropping a line of holiday onesies in the near future. In the meantime, check out some of our favorites from her Mariah’s Must-Haves list. Honestly, we just want them all for our own. More than you could ever know.

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable with Speakers

We know you’ll be listening to All I Want for Christmas Is You” over and over again this year, so why not switch it up and listen to it from a vintage turntable? You can connect to it via Bluetooth and play Carey’s classic as much as your heart desires.

Buy it! Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable with Speakers in Red, $42.99 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

Cinemood Portable Movie Theater

Bring your favorite Christmas movies wherever you go this year with Mariah’s beloved portable mini projector. You’ll be able to stream movies or download films directly onto the portable projector and enjoy your favorite Christmas movie with or without WiFi.

Buy it! Cinemood Portable Movie Theater, $322.85 on amazon.com

Dash Electric Popcorn Popper

The holidays are all about coziness, and what’s cozier than cuddling up on the sofa, putting on a Hallmark film, and snacking on some delicious freshly made popcorn? With Carey’s chosen popcorn popper, you won’t have to brace the chilly weather to go outside for the latter. Simply pour in some kernels and within minutes you’ll have fresh, hot popcorn ready to go.

Buy it! Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker, $20.33 (orig. $29.99) on amazon.com

DII Christmas Kitchen Apron

While you’re making the Christmas family dinner his year, add a bit more festive cheer to the kitchen and dress up as Mrs. Claus with Carey’s favorite kitchen apron.

Buy it! DII Cotton Christmas Kitchen Apron with Pocket and Extra Long Ties, $16.43 on amazon.com

Mariah Carey x Vahdam Christmas Joy Gift Set

Be it drama or the real thing, our Christmas diva sure loves her tea, so sip on some chai this Christmas with a gift set curated exclusively by Vahdam for Carey.

Buy it! Vahdam x Mariah Carey Christmas Joy Tea Gift Set, $34.99 on amazon.com