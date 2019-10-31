Image zoom Oleg NikishinTASS via Getty Images

Bill Murray loves showing up in unexpected places, and now it seems like he could get paid for it.

The actor recently shared on Amy Schumer’s podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith, that he applied to the P.F. Chang’s restaurant chain, “just to work there.”

“I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta Airport because I think it’s one of the best places,” he said, adding that “it looks like they are having the best time.”

Well, P.F. Chang’s caught wind of Murray’s love for the company and offered him the coveted gig.

“Bill, you’re hired! When can you start?” the official account tweeted on Tuesday.

Tana Davila, P.F. Chang’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement to USA TODAY that although they haven’t come across Murray’s application, “we decided to offer him the job anyway. We have seen his work and think he would make a promising wok chef.”

Who knows — if this whole entertainment thing doesn’t work out, Murray could be a rising star in the casual Chinese-ish dining game. It’s not like he’s doing anything interesting soon … except maybe starring in the highly anticipated Ghostbusters 2020 film, or appearing in Zombieland: Double Tap as himself. It’s Bill Murray, so anything’s possible.

