Kevin Hart shares emotional video on car crash recovery: 'My world was forever changed'

Kevin Hart shared an emotional video Tuesday night chronicling his physical and emotional recovery after suffering a near-fatal car crash last month.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart narrates at the beginning of the video, which he posted to Instagram. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

As Hart speaks, the words “September 1, 2019, I was involved in an accident, my world was changed forever” appear on the screen.

News footage from the time then describes the accident: Hart was hospitalized after his car rolled into an embankment in Malibu Hills, Calif. Two other people had to be cut out of the vehicle: one with “major back injuries” like Hart, and the other with no serious injuries, according to the police report. While the car belongs to Hart, he was not driving at the time of the crash and the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

The video then shows footage of Hart in the hospital, wearing a heavy back brace and breathing apparatus, being helped out of bed by two nurses. The video cuts to Hart doing physical therapy, recovering from his back injuries. “When God talks, you got to listen,” he says in voice-over. “I swear, life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things you needed most,” he continues, saying that he believes, through the accident, God was telling him to slow his life down.

Image zoom Dominic Lorrimer/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

“After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective and my appreciation for life is through the roof.” He goes on to thank his family, friends, fans, and those who have stuck by him.

We then see footage of Hart with his kids and wife, Eniko Parrish. Later, in a doctor’s office, a physician tells Hart his recovery could take a year.

After spending time in the hospital, Hart was discharged 10 days after the crash to recover in a rehabilitation facility. His attorney Andrew Brettler told EW that Hart will not be fully back to work until early 2020.

“While he’s doing a little work here and there for the film, he doesn’t expect to be fully back to work until the new year,” Brettler said.

Although he can walk on his own, he is still sitting throughout most of the day and needs to work on his physical therapy.

See Hart’s video below.

