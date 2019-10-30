Alex Trebek releases new PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness

Jeopardy! type TV Show Network Syndicated Genre Game Show

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has been publicly battling pancreatic cancer for a few months now. From the beginning, he has promised to “fight this,” and has not missed any Jeopardy! filming dates despite undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

But he’s far from the only American struggling with pancreatic cancer. In a new public service announcement about the disease, Trebek discussed the symptoms of pancreatic cancer in order to raise awareness. Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of the major forms of cancer, mostly due to a lack of awareness about symptoms.

“I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” Trebek said in the video. “Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new-onset diabetes, and the yellowing of the skin or eyes. Won’t you join me in this fight?”

This November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and Nov. 21, in particular, is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. To coincide with the event, Trebek invited viewers to wear purple.

Watch the PSA above, and learn more at World Pancreatic Cancer Day’s official website.

