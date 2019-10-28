Image zoom Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Ned LeDoux is mourning the death of his little girl.

The 42-year-old country singer’s daughter died one week ago, according to the statement he and his wife of 11 years Morgan shared on Facebook Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two-year-old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home. The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time,” the statement read.

The statement originally read, “Paramedics were called to the family’s northeast Kansas home on October 20th and arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful,” Taste of Country reported.

LeDoux, who is the son of late country star and rodeo champ Chris LeDoux, celebrated their daughter’s birthday six weeks ago, on Sept. 15.

“Turned the big #2 today! Happy to be home for this special day. What a character this one,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of a smiling Haven.

The couple is also parents to a son, Branson.

A rep for LeDoux did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The singer’s latest album, Next in Line, is due to be released in November.