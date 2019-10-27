Louis C.K. announces new 14-city tour in email to fans

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

Louis C.K. has announced a new 14-city international tour in an email to his fans.

In a rare email update to subscribers this weekend, C.K. notified fans that he would begin his tour on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Richmond, Va., and conclude Jan. 31 in New Orleans. Along the way, stops will include Tel Aviv, Rome, and Detroit.

The comedian also said his website, which had been down for a period of time, would soon go through a redesign and be back “in a month or so” with “a few new” products on the site.

“I am on the road doing professional stand-up comedy. Which consists of sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience,” C.K wrote on his page, adding that he would be adding more dates soon.

C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in 2017 (allegations which he later said were true), and laid low for a brief period, before returning to stand-up in August 2018 with sets at the Comedy Cellar in New York City. But it wasn’t long before audio leaked of his new material. During an appearance in Levittown, N.Y., in December, C.K. could be heard mocking trans and non-binary individuals, as well as survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., for engaging in anti-gun activism and politics. Then this May, C.K. further raised eyebrows with his policy against sharing his material without his “consent.”

The standup has divided the public and fellow comedians, with the likes of Dave Chappelle and Michael Ian Black defending C.K., while Tig Notaro, Hannah Gadsby, and others have spoken out against his conduct.

