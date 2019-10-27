Jessica Biel goes 'Dirty Pop' for Halloween, channels NSYNC era Justin Timberlake

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Jessica Biel may not have been a fan of NSYNC during the height of their popularity, but it seems she’s gone full Stan mode for them this Halloween.

Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake, who led the Orlando-born boy band for 7 years, attended Casamigos Halloween party on Friday in really creative costumes. Biel dressed up as an NSYNC era Timberlake, complete with a metallic jumpsuit straight out of the ’90s and a curly-haired wig that resembled her husband’s signature locks back in the day perfectly.

The actress and mom of one joked about her choice of costume via her Instagram on Saturday.

“This is what happens when you admit on TV that you don’t know any NSYNC songs and you’re married to Justin Timberlake,” she said. “Well played, husband, well played.”

Timberlake wore the perfect companion costume, he dressed up as a microphone. He also joked about his wife’s costume on social media.

“This is what happens when your wife admits on TV that she doesn’t know any NSYNC songs,” he told his followers.

The duo was joined at the soiree by four other friends who completed the popular group, dressing as Timberlake’s former bandmates Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez.

Hearing Biel say she didn’t know any NSYNC songs while visiting with Jimmy Fallon last week must’ve been tearin’ up Timberlake’s heart, but at least he can say “The Game is Over.”

