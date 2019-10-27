Jared Padalecki reportedly arrested in Texas for assault and intoxication

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jared Padalecki was reportedly arrested in his native Austin, Texas, early Sunday morning on two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

The Supernatural star, 37, was taken into custody outside of Stereotype Bar, a club he frequents, after allegedly punching a bartender and manager, according to TMZ.

In video obtained by the outlet, a person believed to be the actor can be seen tussling with an unknown male on the sidewalk. A second clip shows the same individual speaking to officers while leaning on the hood of a vehicle. In a third clip, an unidentified person is taken into custody by police.

TMZ reports that Padalecki’s bond is set at $15,000, and it’s unclear if he has been bailed out.

Representatives for Padalecki and the Austin Police Department did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.

Padalecki promoted and attended the bar’s grand opening in 2018, sharing a flyer via his official Instagram account. The club’s Facebook page describes itself as “a music-centric concept, featuring rotating DJs – including dedicated vinyl DJ sets – video DJs sets and live music. Stereotype blends sophistication with retro and nineties flair to create an infinitely entertaining and approachable bacchanal scene.”