Jane Fonda accepts award while being arrested, solidifying her icon status

Jane Fonda is an icon, and don’t let anyone tell you differently.

For the third Friday in a row, Fonda was arrested at the U.S. Capitol during a demonstration to bring more attention to climate change. But this time, she multitasked — she also accepted an award while being led away in zip-tie cuffs.

The legendary actor was supposed to attend BAFTA LA’s annual celebration Friday night to accept the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film. Of course, since she had been arrested earlier on Friday in Washington, D.C., she had to miss the ceremony. That didn’t stop her from sending in a video acceptance speech to play in her absence.

And honestly, you just need to see the footage to believe it:

Folks, @Janefonda accepted the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award WHILE BEING ARRESTED. #Britannias pic.twitter.com/LDbZKTZWrs — BAFTA Los Angeles (@BAFTALA) October 26, 2019

This might be the greatest acceptance speech of all time. “Thank you BAFTA,” Fonda says as she’s being taken away by police. “BAFTA, thank you for the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film. I’m sorry I’m not there, I’m very honored.”

This is the third week in a row that Fonda has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully demonstrating while protesting climate change to bring more awareness to the global crisis. So far, The Good Place‘s Ted Danson and her Grace and Frankie costar Sam Waterston have been arrested with her.

Fonda initially revealed the “Fire Drill Friday” moniker in an interview with the Washington Post where she announced her move to Washington, D.C. as part of this effort, stating “we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.” The 81-year-old actress and activist has been open about how indigenous groups and young climate change activists including Greta Thunberg have inspired her actions, her support of the proposed Green New Deal, and her longterm plans to demonstrate every week into January 2020.

