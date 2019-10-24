Adam DeVine is engaged to actress Chloe Bridges! 'Have fun planning the wedding,' he jokes

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There are wedding bells in the future for Adam DeVine!

The Pitch Perfect star, 35, is engaged to girlfriend Chloe Bridges, the actor revealed Thursday on Instagram with a sweet photo.

“She said yes! Well actually she said “ahh Adam” and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES!” DeVine wrote in the caption. “I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self.”

He continued, “You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges!”

DeVine couldn’t help but jokingly add, “Have fun planning the wedding. I’ll be there for the cake tasting. 😘”

Bridges also shared photos of the proposal on Instagram, writing, “We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever.”

“I’ve known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago),” she wrote. “And I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let’s do this baby @andybovine.”

RELATED: How Comedy Helped Adam Devine After He Was Hit by a Cement Truck & Underwent 26 Surgeries

Bridges and DeVine met in 2014 while filming their film The Final Girls. The two began dating in February 2015.

Bridges has previously starred in Pretty Little Liars, Camp Rock 2 and The Carrie Diaries.

The two have frequently featured in each other’s Instagram accounts, with Bridges sharing photos of them on a date night earlier this month, as well as a photo of them posing at the Emmy Awards in September.

DeVine spoke to PEOPLE about their relationship in September 2015, saying he does his “best to not get too deep in the doghouse” when they have a disagreement.

“I’m still a child to where I think that, like, attacking her with smooches is the best way to do it. You know, I haven’t really done anything that’ll get me in trouble, so usually my aggressive smooch-attack will get me out of most trouble,” he said with a laugh, adding: “So far so good.”

Related content: