Billie Lourd celebrates late mom Carrie Fisher's birthday by singing her favorite song

By Rosy Cordero
October 21, 2019 at 07:15 PM EDT

Billie Lourd is celebrating what would’ve been her mother Carrie Fisher‘s 63rd birthday on Monday with a special musical performance.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Today would have been my Momby’s 63rd birthday,” Lourd — the only child of the Star Wars star, who died from cardiac arrest on Dec. 27, 2016 — captioned a video via her Instagram account. “Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do. So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American girl by Tom petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course). I’ll probably have a pint of vanilla Haggen Dazs and a Coca Cola for dinner.”

Fisher’s Star Wars costar and longtime friend Mark Hamill also shared an undated, throwback photo of the pair dancing and laughing together.

“Being happy isn’t getting what you want, it’s wanting what you have,” he captioned the image, along with the #HBD (short for Happy Birthday).

The official Twitter account for the George Lucas film series also paid tribute to the Princess Leia actress with a black and white image featuring Fisher’s quote, “Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident.”

The post was captioned, “Remembering our princess, our general, and our everlasting rebel.”

Billy Dee Williams, who costarred alongside both Fisher and Hamill, also celebrated the occasion. He captioned a photo of the pair, “My dear Carrie…thinking of you…..You sure were A Force to be Reckoned With.”

Fisher will make what is to be believed her last appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (via archival footage), set to be released on Dec. 20. The trailer will make its debut during Monday Night Football on ESPN when the New England Patriots battle it out against the New York Jets.

