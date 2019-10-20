John Krasinski jokes about daughter forgetting his 40th birthday as famous pals help him celebrate

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

If you didn’t know it was John Krasinski’s birthday, you’re not the only one!

On Sunday, the actor shared a video on Instagram and Twitter, asking his fans and followers to send him gifts — especially if they forgot that it was his special day, like one of his daughters did.

“Hey everybody. John Krasinski here and it is October 20th, which means it’s my 40th birthday,” he said at the start of the clip. “And I know what a lot of you are thinking – wow, he’s old. Thank you, I am. What you also might be thinking is, ‘Really, that must have slipped my mind, what do I get that guy on his big day?’ “

“If you’re one of those people who says, ‘please no gifts on my birthday,’ you and I are very different. Because I like gifts. I demand them. I’ll go so far as to make you feel very awkward if you don’t get me one. But lucky for you, I’m old school. I like cash. That Goodfellas style just put it right in a pillowcase kind of cash,“ he said, before pulling out a pink pillowcase with rainbows on it.

Jokingly the actor — who shares daughters Violet, 3, and Hazel, 5, with wife Emily Blunt — went on to say that he “stole” the pillowcase “from my daughter’s bedroom because she also forgot it was my birthday.”

Krasinski went on to clarify that the money wouldn’t be for him, but for the organization Family Reach, which helps provide financial assistance to families affected by cancer.

“My friends over at Venmo have created a pillowcase of sorts in an account called JKBday,” he explained, encouraging his fans to donate. “So open up your hearts, open up your cyber wallets and make my birthday dreams come true.”

Commenting on the post, Angela Kinsey, Krasinski’s costar from The Office, applauded the actor, who also updated his Instagram bio with information on how to donate.

“Omg Happy 40th JK! You have the biggest heart! Love you!” she wrote.

Krasinski went on to solicit the help of some of his pal Hugh Jackman, while also jokingly threatening to blackmail him.

“Hey @VancityReynolds do you have @RealHughJackman ‘s cell number?” the actor and director wrote to their mutual friend Ryan Reynolds, alongside a photo of Jackman getting cozy with Blunt.

Explaining the situation to Reynolds, Krasinski added, “Doing this fundraiser for my Bday and thought I’d try a little good old fashioned blackmail?”

Reynolds, who has a longstanding faux feud with the Australian actor, seemed all too happy to help out.

“I hope to be reincarnated as Hugh’s cell phone. Just so I can spend all g— day cradled in his buttery-soft hands,” he replied.

