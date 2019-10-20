Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot in Rhode Island wedding

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are officially married!

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the art dealer, 34, have tied the knot, PEOPLE confirms.

A source tells PEOPLE the bride wore a Dior dress for her happy day.

Lawrence and Maroney held a wedding reception for their 150 guests, including Adele, Amy Schumer, and Kris Jenner, at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport, a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island that was designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt.

Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen were also in attendance.

The estate was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. It is currently the home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.

On Friday, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller and more were spotted attending the rehearsal dinner, during which the couple hosted a clambake under a white tent on Rose Island.

In September, the pair were photographed outside of the Manhattan Marriage Bureau, where Lawrence smiled as she stepped outside with Maroney.

The two, who have been linked since June 2018, were also joined by two security guards, a photographer and a friend, according to Page Six.

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged in February. At the time, Lawrence was seen wearing a “massive ring” during dinner with Maroney at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant in New York City.

In June, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” she added while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

For all her enthusiasm for getting married, Lawrence admitted she didn’t have marriage on her mind when she first met him.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she told Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

Maroney is her “best friend,” she added. “I want to legally bind him to me forever. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”

