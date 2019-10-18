Lady Gaga falls hard off the stage after being dropped by a fan mid-performance

Lady Gaga suffered a hard fall off the stage after a fan dropped her during a show Thursday night.
The “Shallows” singer was performing her Enigma show, part of her Las Vegas concert residency, when a fan, who had picked her up while dancing, lost his balance, sending both him and Gaga crashing to the ground below.
The fall was captured on video by fans in the audience and posted to social media, with many concerned the Oscar-winner and fan had been seriously injured.
Fortunately, Gaga recovered in no time, getting back on stage and continuing her performance with a rendition of “Bad Romance,” signing and dancing like nothing had happened. No word yet on how the fan is fairing.
Gaga has been performing her residency series at MGM’s Park Theater in Vegas since Jan. 20, 2018. The residency consists of two shows: Enigma, a theatrical recreation of her biggest hits, and Jazz and Piano, which features tunes from the Great American Songbook, as well as minimalist renditions of her own songs.
Related content:
Comments