Mad About You star Helen Hunt taken to hospital after car rolls over in accident

Helen Hunt is recovering after she was involved in a scary car accident on Wednesday afternoon, PEOPLE confirms.

The Mad About You star, 56, was briefly hospitalized following the accident, which occurred in Los Angeles’ Mid-City area on the corner of San Vicente and Tremaine Avenue, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE.

The spokesperson says Hunt was among a number of people who were transported to a local hospital but police investigated the traffic incident and determined that there was no crime committed.

After being brought to the hospital and examined by doctors, the actress was released later that evening.

A representative for Hunt had no comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

Video footage of the accident, obtained by TMZ, shows Hunt’s black SUV attempting to drive through an intersection and being t-boned by another vehicle at the last moment. The SUV then rolls over on its side from the impact of the collision.

Hunt was the car’s sole passenger and riding in the backseat of the car, according to the outlet.

The actress is best known for her role as Jamie Stemple Buchman in the NBC sitcom Mad About You. The hit series ran from 1992-1999 and won Hunt four Emmys over the course of its run.

Hunt also starred in the 1996 film Twister and the 2000 film What Women Want. Most recently, she appeared in the BBC One miniseries World on Fire.

Currently, Hunt is filming a limited series reboot of Mad About You alongside her original costar Paul Reiser — something the actress had expressed she was hopeful to do since last April.

“The dream is to get to do it,” she told PEOPLE. “I have remained very, very close friends with Paul. Reboot, or no reboot we have lunch once a month. We really enjoy and care for each other.”

“It was a very loving piece of work. We loved it. It would be fun to work on something that’s really about love,” she continued. “We’ll be older though — I hope people are prepared for that. I’m not prepared for it!”

The first six episodes of the Spectrum Originals series is scheduled to launch on Nov. 20, while the other six episodes are expected to drop on Dec 18.