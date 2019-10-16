Valerie Ely, wife of Tarzan actor Ron Ely, stabbed to death by son

Image zoom Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Valerie Lundeen Ely, the wife of Tarzan actor Ron Ely, was stabbed to death in their home in Southern California by their son, authorities said Wednesday. The couple’s son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, was later found outside the house and fatally shot by deputies.

A statement from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call at the Ely residence on Tuesday evening. “Upon arrival, deputies contacted Ron Ely and discovered his wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, deceased with multiple stab wounds inside the home,” the statement said.

While at the scene, deputies identified the suspect as Cameron Ely and searched the house and surrounding area for him. “During the search, the suspect was located outside the home,” the sheriff’s office said. “He posed a threat and in response four deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him. No deputies were injured during the confrontation with the suspect.”

“We wanted to make sure all the residents were safe while we searched the area,” Lt. Erik Raney told local Fox affiliate KEYT. “We had initially called in the air support unit and neighboring law enforcement agencies to come help in the search and when we were able to locate the suspect on the property of the homicide, and after the confrontation, we lifted the shelter in place. We don’t believe there is any further threat to the public.”

Ron Ely, 81, played the title character on NBC’s Tarzan, which ran from 1966 to 1968. There was no report of him being injured. He and Lundeen, a former Miss Florida and flight attendant, wed in 1984 and also had two daughters, Kirsten (pictured with Lundeen above) and Kaitland.

