Here's what Felicity Huffman's life is like in prison

Now that Felicity Huffman has started serving her sentence the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., for her role in the college admissions scandal, she’ll have to stick to a strict schedule.

The former Desperate Housewives actress, 56, is expected to serve 13 days in FCI Dublin — a low-security correctional institution for female offenders which currently holds 1,227 total inmates. It’s located just under 5 and a half hours from the Los Angeles area, where Huffman lives with her family.

Before her release, Huffman has to adhere to the FCI Dublin’s schedule, including a 5 a.m. wake up call before beginning her day. The actress is to be back in her housing unit by 9 p.m. every day, according to the handbook given to inmates at the beginning of their sentence.

In between, Huffman will be expected to eat breakfast from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., lunch from 10:45 a.m. to noon, and dinner after 4 p.m.

When she’s not eating, Huffman can do a variety of things, including listening to music on a pre-approved device. She’s also allowed to work on one in-unit craft project at a time. This includes cross-stitch, drawing, card making, crotchet, origami, scrapbooking, and watercolor.

If she wants to spend time outside, which is open to her from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Huffman can engage in a series of sports, including basketball, volleyball, track, softball, and tennis.

While at the prison, Huffman will be expected to wear an inmate uniform at all times. The uniform consists of khaki pants and a coordinating blouse with a brown t-shirt underneath, with the blouse tucked in and buttoned (minus the top button) at all times.

Huffman’s family – actor husband William H. Macy and daughters Sophia, 19, and Georgia, 17 — will also be allowed to visit her on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test. On Sept. 13, the Emmy-winning actress was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the family were taking small steps towards rebuilding their family after the scandal rocked their foundation.

“They are talking a lot and spending lots of time together,” the insider said. “They’re going for walks, playing board games and having family dinners. They are a solid group and they are leaning on each other for support.”

Huffman and Georgia also kept up their volunteer work at the Teen Project, a local rehab center for girls who have lived on the streets and who are trying to earn their GEDs, where they’ve been tutoring for almost two years.

“The family has gone through some rough patches but they’re fighting through them as best they can. They know it will take some time,” the source added.

